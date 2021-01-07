A Different Look For This Year’s Dakota Farm Show

The Dakota Farm Show had a very different look this year, and some new guidelines were put in place for attendees.

The show began on Tuesday in Vermillion, with hundreds of vendors from the agriculture industry, as well as other booths, hoping for decent crowds for the three-day event.

I was there for the first day of the event and signs were posted throughout the Dakota Dome windows that masks were required at the show, and most in attendance adhered to that policy.

According to Dakota News Now, many vendors were quite aware the numbers would be down this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That being said, hopes have been high that more people might come to the event than first expected. One vendor, Brad Young was optimistic about the turnout.

The more numbers the better chance you have, but sometimes it’s not all about numbers either it’s about. It only takes one or two serious customers to make up for a lot of people that walk by who have no need for what you have. -Brad Young, Vendor at Dakota Farm Show

Dakota News Now is also reporting that despite the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has stated that the income for farms in the previous year is expected to be at its highest levels in five years.

For an in-depth look at the 2021 Dakota Farm Show, visit the story on their website.

Story Source: Dakota News Now