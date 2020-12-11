A Decade Later: A Look Back at the Metrodome Roof Collapse

Ten years ago the Minnesota Vikings were set to continue a disastrous 2010 season against the Giants when things got even worse.

The Minnesota Vikings came into the 2010 season off an NFC Championship Game appearance and with the mindset of taking one more run at it. It was the 50th season for the Vikings as a team in the NFL, and it quickly turned into one that will never be forgotten.

There was the corraling of Brett Favre to come back for one more season, the 1-2 regular-season start, trading for Randy Moss, cutting Moss after a month, firing Brad Childress, and, once it appeared that nothing else could crash down, the Metrodome's roof collapsed.

A massive blizzard hit the Minneapolis area on December 10-11. The blizzard was recorded at the time as being the 5th largest snowstorm to hit the Minneapolis area since 1891. The storm brought over 17 inches of snow to the downtown area.

That 17 inches of snow was all that the Metrodome could handle. On the morning of December 12, 2010, the Metrodome's roof gave into the snowfall and collapsed.

Minnesota would be forced to move its game against the Giants to Detroit. By the way, that turned into another ugly loss as the Giants defeated the Vikings 21-3.

The 2010 season continued to be a rollercoaster of madness as the following week the Bears beat the Vikings at TCF Bank Stadium 40-14. Minnesota's game against Philadelphia was moved to a Tuesday night due to a Philadelphia "blizzard," and the Vikings finished the season on the road in Detroit to another loss. The 6-10 record actually seemed generous considering everything that took place.

If there was one positive to the roof collapse, it sparked conversations back up about a new stadium in Minneapolis for the Vikings. US Bank Stadium was officially approved in March of 2012, and the final game at the Metrodome was played in December of 2013. US Bank Stadium opened its doors in August 2016.