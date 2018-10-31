A Coffee Festival Is Being Held in Sioux City This Weekend!

You've heard of beer and wine festivals but what about coffee festivals? There doesn't seem to be many of those around the tri-state area. Well, not anymore - this weekend is the 1st annual "Siouxland Coffee Festival" in Sioux City!

This is your chance to sample from over 20 different vendors who will be on hand at the Sioux City Convention Center on Saturday, November 3, 2018, from 11:00 AM-4:00 PM. According to the Sioux City Journal , the event will offer samplings, coffee trivia, live entertainment as well as showcasing latte art from some of Siouxland's best baristas.

Tickets are on sale now for only $12.50 per person but increase the day of the event- so buy them in advance at siouxlandcoffee.com/tickets . Buying tickets in advance also enters you to win some sweet coffee giveaways (also shown on their FB page.) There is a limited remaining VIP tasting session tickets available for 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM because the 11:15 AM and 12:15 PM are booked!

Proceeds for the Siouxland Coffee Festival will benefit VolunteerSiouxland.org , a Sioux City-based nonprofit organization that connects volunteers to other nonprofit organizations.

Source: siouxcityjournal