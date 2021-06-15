A Brief Hot Couple of Days Then Rain & Cooler

We’ll keep the sunny and hot weather around for the next few days. Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the low to mid-90s. The wind will pick up a bit in central South Dakota where we could have 30 mph wind gusts.

Overnight, we’ll stay clear with lows dropping into the mid-60s.

Wednesday is looking like the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s for some.

On Thursday, we’ll start to see some changes. Highs will still be in the upper 80s and low 90s, but we’ll bring in a slight chance of a few showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and continue that chance overnight.

