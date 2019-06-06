A 9-Year-Old Boy Raises $80,000 for Bulletproof Vest for Police Dogs

How awesome is this! A 9-year-old kid named Brady Snakovsky from Ohio has raised over $80,000 so that K9 officers across the country will have bulletproof vests! According to doyouremember , He came up with this idea after watching one of his favorite cop shows, Live PD . He had noticed a K9 officer was not wearing a bulletproof vest and decided to do something to change that.

GoFundMe page to raise the necessary funds since a single vest cost over $1,000. The page to date has $81,311 of its $85,000 goal. Recently, Brady met up with the

Ohio State patrol who wanted to thank him for donating 72 protective vests to police canines across Ohio and New York. They also presented Brady with the pictured Trooper badge wall sign.

Brady says that when he gets older he plans on becoming a police officer. If you would like to help Brady reach his goal of $85,000, you can go to his GoFundMe page!

Source: doyouremember.com