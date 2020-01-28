900,000 Counterfeit One-Dollar Bills Seized In Minnesota

If someone was going to spend the time to counterfeit US currency, wouldn't it be more cost-effective to copy a $100 bill or even a 20?

Ambitious currency crooks from China had other ideas. They thought small and copied the lowly one-dollar bill.

U.S. Customs officers at the International Falls Port of Entry in Minnesota seized $900,000 in counterfeit one-dollar bills that were in a rail car originating from China.

According to a press release, officers discovered 45 cartons of counterfeit currency during an examination.

Maybe the crooks were planning to buy everything at the Dollar Tree.

Maybe there were going to eat from the McDonald's Dollar Menu every day for the 822 years.

Whatever the plans, they are gone now as the counterfeit currency will be turned over to the Secret Service.