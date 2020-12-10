900 Cars Paid It Forward At Minnesota Dairy Queen

Have you ever ordered something at a drive-up window then when you pull up to pick up your order you find out that someone in the car ahead of you had already paid for your order? If this has happened to you what did you do? Did you buy the next guy's order?

Well, this is what recently happened at a Dairy Queen in Brainerd, Minnesota. But this time the chain of paying-it-forward didn't just go on for a few cars. It went on for almost two-and-a-half days.

After people kept buying for each other one after the other in the DQ drive-thru they started posting about it on social media. Then folks apparently just jumped in their cars are drove over to get in line and be a part of the fun.

KARE 11 quotes DQ Store Manager Tina Jensen as saying one man paid for the car behind him, spawning a chain of kindness that spanned nearly two and a half days, across over 900 vehicles.

I've spent a lot of time in this northern Minnesota resort town and I've enjoyed a Blizzard or two from the Dairy Queen at 522 C Street Northeast. I happen to know first hand that there are a lot of great people in this community.

The Brainerd, MN Dairy Queen posted on their Facebook page, “Wow.. It's hard for us to come up with the right words to say. THIS is what we stand for, THIS is Dairy Queen. "To Create Positive Memories For ALL Who Touch DQ." and that's exactly what you have done. You brought smiles and maybe even a little tears to our whole Crew and we're sure to you as well. This is a great act of Humanity, this is what the world needs a little more of. Whether it be to make someone's day, the Holiday Spirit, or to just feel like a kid again. Thank You Fans for letting us serve you one red spoon at a time! Keep the positivity going, spread the love!”