9 Kids Going Wrong Way On Minnesota Ave. Cause Sioux Falls Crash

Sioux Falls Police Information Officer Sam Clemens relayed that a crash that happened in Sioux Falls on Sunday morning was caused by a vehicle containing nine juveniles.

Early Sunday morning around 1:30 am a vehicle containing nine juveniles was going North in the Southbound lanes of Minnesota Avenue in the area of Sunnymede Circle, which is just south of 57th Street in Southeastern Sioux Falls.

The 9 juveniles in a 2014 Ford Escape driven by a 14-year-old Sioux Falls girl were traveling at a high rate of speed going the wrong way on Minnesota Ave. when they collided with a 2011 Toyota Avalon driven by a 17-year-old girl who was correctly driving in the southbound lane of Minnesota Ave.

After the crash occurred the 9 juveniles in the Ford Escape ran from the scene. The 17-year-old girl who was driving a 2011 Toyota Avalon in the southbound lane of Minnesota Ave. had to be extracted from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In total at the time of the accident, the 2014 Ford Escape contained 2, 15-year-old boys, 3, 14-year-old girls, and 4, 14-year-old boys. Officer Clemens reported that 7 of the 9 kids had possible injuries.

Earlier in the evening, a Sioux Falls Police officer had observed the 2014 Ford Escape going an estimated 80 mph around 6th Street & Sycamore Ave. and tried to stop it.

At this time the 14-year-old Sioux Falls girl driving the Ford Escape is the only one being charged.