9 Big Election Day Questions Answered for South Dakotans

Election Day is approaching quickly. Here are 9 popular questions about the upcoming election and South Dakota's answers to them.

When is Election Day 2020? Election Day is November 3, 2020. When is the deadline to register to vote in South Dakota? Monday, October 19, if you plan to vote by mail or in person. Do I need an excuse if I plan to vote by mail? No. South Dakota does not require an excuse to vote by mail. Do I need a photo ID to be able to vote? No. However, you'll be asked to sign a personal identification affidavit and vote a regular ballot. When does early absentee voting begin? Friday, September 18 is the earliest you may cast your vote in person If I'm voting by absentee ballot, when does it need to be received? In South Dakota, the County Election Official must receive your application for absentee ballot no later than 5 p.m. the day before the election. When can I view the general election ballot? Mid-September, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State. When are the absentee ballots mailed out? Absentee ballots will be mailed out beginning September 18. But you must request an absentee ballot application from your County Election Official. If I vote by mail can I track my ballot? Yes, you will be able to see the date your absentee ballot application was received, the date your absentee ballot was sent to you, and the date your absentee ballot was received by the county.