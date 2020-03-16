8th Street Closed Through August, Bridge Construction

Walking or driving downtown Sioux Falls to the East Bank this summer will require a detour as the historic 8th Street bridge will be replaced beginning Monday, March 16.

And for those of you who enjoy traveling under the bridge via canoe, kayak or bike you will be looking for alternatives too as the bike path and river will be closed. According to the City of Sioux Falls, a portage will be installed upstream of the bridge and detours for bikers will be posted.

This project includes rehabilitation of the 8th Street bridge, watermain replacement, alley and Greenway improvements, sidewalk improvements, bridge lighting and construction of concrete street surfacing and concrete patching.

So adjust your travel or commute downtown. You will find ample parking and your favorite stores and restaurants will welcome you with a smile.

