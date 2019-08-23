8th Annual Kilts for Kids Ronald McDonald House Fundraiser

Ronald McDonald houses truly are "homes away from home" for families who have a seriously ill child. Since 1974 these homes and the angels who staff them have become a haven during what can be a long, difficult journey. They know that families are always stronger when they stick together and they help make that happen

The first Ronald McDonald House opened in Sioux Falls in 1983 to become the 55th one in the country. Our city is now blessed with two of these incredible facilities, one on the Avera campus and one on the Sanford campus.

Right now and for the 8th year-in-a-row the "Kilts for Kids" Fundraiser is going on. Twelve courageous kilt-wearing guys in the community commit to raising funds for a two-month period. Their goal is just to outdo their fellow kilt-sporting opponents.

At the end of the fundraiser, a celebration is held and you're invited! It is coming up on Friday, September 27, at the Minnehaha Country Club from 6 to 10 PM. There will be live musical entertainment, a balloon pop for gift cards, a silent auction, cocktails, and fabulous food! Tickets are available online.

Our dear friend Todd Heitkamp, the Meteorologist-in-Charge at the National Weather Service here in Sioux Falls, agreed to be a Kilts-for-Kids fundraiser this year. As you can see, he was so dedicated to the cause that he wore his kilt when he was catching at Minnesota Twins Fantasy Camp.

He has chosen a snazzy ensemble of a Twins jersey to pair with the colors of his colorful kilt. I think it works for him, but don't ask what he wears under his kilt. You don't want to know!

But if you do want to help him raise funds for the Ronald McDonald house just go to Todd's fundraising page and donate.

For more information see Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota, RMHC 8th Annual Kilts for Kids or Todd's Facebook page.