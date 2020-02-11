8th Annual Give From the Heart to Heartland House Gala Event

The Heartland House (a program of the Interlakes Community Action Partnership) approaches homelessness head-on, knowing full well that homeless families need more than just a place to live. They also need assistance with food, employment, finances, childcare, education, and other necessities.

Heartland House works with homeless families with children one-on-one, getting them into a transitional housing program that addresses employment, educational, financial, and medical issues, among others, with the goal of moving these families to self-sufficiency.

The Give from the Heart to Heartland House Gala is an easy way to support this effort. The gala is coming up this Thursday, February 13, at Prairie Green Golf Course (600 E. 69th street). Social and hors d'oeuvres are from 5 to 7 PM, the Sargent Shriver award presentation and short program begin at 6 PM. The delicious dessert auction is from 5 to 6 PM.

This event is an opportunity to learn more about the homelessness issue in our community and hear firsthand how families are moving toward better, more confident, futures with the help of Heartland House.

For tickets and more information call Joyce Harmon at (605) 480-1676.

