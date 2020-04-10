89 New Cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota
The total number of coronavirus cases in the Mount Rushmore State has spiked again as we start to peak.
89 new cases of COVID-19 were announced by the South Dakota Department of Health Friday. It is the largest increase in a single day and brings the total in the state to 536. 16 more people have recovered from the virus bringing that total to 177.
Minnehaha County continues to be the hot spot in the state. Of the new cases, 78 of them come from the state's most populous county. Five more were found in Lincoln County bringing the total there to 38.
Cases remain sparse in the rest of the state. Miner County had its first case confirmed. Single new cases were also found in Beadle, Brookings, Charles Mix, Pennington, and Yankton.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Case Change
|Aurora
|1
|1
|0
|Beadle
|22
|19
|1
|Bon Homme
|3
|2
|0
|Brookings
|7
|7
|1
|Brown
|14
|9
|0
|Charles Mix
|3
|1
|1
|Clark
|1
|1
|0
|Clay
|6
|3
|0
|Codington
|12
|11
|0
|Corson
|1
|0
|0
|Davison
|3
|3
|0
|Deuel
|1
|1
|0
|Fall River
|1
|1
|0
|Faulk
|1
|1
|0
|Hamlin
|1
|1
|0
|Hughes
|4
|3
|0
|Hutchinson
|2
|2
|0
|Jerauld
|1
|0
|0
|Lake
|2
|1
|0
|Lawrence
|9
|8
|0
|Lincoln
|38
|16
|5
|Lyman
|2
|1
|0
|Marshall
|1
|1
|0
|McCook
|2
|1
|0
|Meade
|1
|1
|0
|Miner
|1
|0
|1
|Minnehaha
|352
|56
|78
|Oglala Lakota
|1
|0
|0
|Pennington
|8
|5
|1
|Roberts
|4
|3
|0
|Spink
|3
|2
|0
|Todd
|1
|1
|0
|Turner
|5
|1
|0
|Union
|3
|2
|0
|Yankton
|19
|12
|1
Enter your number to get our free mobile app