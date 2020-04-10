89 New Cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota

The total number of coronavirus cases in the Mount Rushmore State has spiked again as we start to peak.

89 new cases of COVID-19 were announced by the South Dakota Department of Health Friday. It is the largest increase in a single day and brings the total in the state to 536. 16 more people have recovered from the virus bringing that total to 177.

Minnehaha County continues to be the hot spot in the state. Of the new cases, 78 of them come from the state's most populous county. Five more were found in Lincoln County bringing the total there to 38.

Cases remain sparse in the rest of the state. Miner County had its first case confirmed. Single new cases were also found in Beadle, Brookings, Charles Mix, Pennington, and Yankton.

CountyCasesRecoveredCase Change
Aurora110
Beadle22191
Bon Homme320
Brookings771
Brown1490
Charles Mix311
Clark110
Clay630
Codington12110
Corson100
Davison330
Deuel110
Fall River110
Faulk110
Hamlin110
Hughes430
Hutchinson220
Jerauld100
Lake210
Lawrence980
Lincoln38165
Lyman210
Marshall110
McCook210
Meade110
Miner101
Minnehaha3525678
Oglala Lakota100
Pennington851
Roberts430
Spink320
Todd110
Turner510
Union320
Yankton19121
