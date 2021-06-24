8 Years Ago Mike Miller Made a Shoeless 3-Pointer in NBA Finals

Many consider Mike Miller to be the most accomplished basketball player out of the state of South Dakota and those talents were on full display in 2013 as he helped the Miami Heat win a NBA title.

Maybe his most memorable moment to some came in Game 6 as the sharp shooter from South Dakota knocked down a three pointer with only one shoe.

Check out that memorable moment as Miller knocked down the three with only one sneaker.

I remember that shot like it was yesterday and that was such a pivotal moment of momentum in a game that came down right to the end.

The Miami Heat would go on to win the NBA Finals in seven games that season over the San Antonio Spurs as Miller would win his first of two NBA titles.

Throughout his NBA career, Miller would make a total of 1,590 three pointers, but it may be this one footed shot that goes down as his most creative.

Mike Miller grew up in Mitchell, SD and would go on to star at the University of Florida before being Rookie of the Year with the Orlando Magic and go on to have a very successful NBA career.

