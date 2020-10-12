The National Football League has adjusted the schedules of eight teams throughout the league as positive COVID-19 tests have forced them to make some changes.

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, the two most-liked teams in our area, weren't affected by the changes.

In fact, both Green Bay and Minnesota have done very well during the season of avoiding issues with COVID.

Other than a scare due to playing the Tennessee Titans who have had positive tests, which didn't turn up positive tests for Minnesota, the Vikings have been very fortunate.

There are actually nine that were affected as the Tennessee Titans originally had their game moved and stays on schedule despite another positive test on Sunday.

The eight teams that have schedule changes include the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Miami Dolphins.

Here's a look at all the changes from the NFL schedule courtesy of ESPN.

This is becoming more of the norm for the NFL as they were able to make it through three weeks of the season without little disruption but the last two weeks have seen major changes to the schedule due to positive COVID-19 tests throughout the league.

For more information on the NFL and the current news surround the league, you can visit their website.