7th Annual ‘Take A Ride for Tayden’ Coming Soon

Tayden Grohs was a handsome, active 4-year-old with a bright smile, mischievous eyes, and a selfless, loving spirit. He was diagnosed with a virulent brain cancer which he and his family fought like warriors until just after his 5th birthday. On Christmas Day 2014, wearing his superhero cape, he earned his angel wings.

To celebrate his life, honor his memory and to help other children, his family and their friends created "Taking a Ride for Tayden". The 7th Annual event is an all-vehicle ride which is coming up on Saturday, September 7, at The Bullet in Sherman, South Dakota (about 30 minutes northeast of Sioux Falls).

The registration fee is $20 per person and sign-up is from 10:30 to 11:45 AM. This will be the route for the ride: The Bullet - Sherman,SD

Critter’s - Crooks, SD

Splitrock Burgers & Brews - Ihlen, MN

Stonewall Pub - Jasper, MN

And back to Sherman Kickstands go up at noon, after the prayer and announcements. You can buy tickets for some great raffle items, and there will be a 50/50 raffle also. Plus, prizes will be given out at each stop. Following the ride, there will be a delicious pork loin meal (free-will donations would be appreciated) and music from DJ Tadd.

If you can't go on the ride, stop by and join in for food and fellowship. You'll be supporting a great cause in memory of a wonderful little boy. Tayden's mom Danielle Grohs says,