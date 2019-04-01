Many people think of arthritis as an "old-age" affliction. In fact, over 300,000 children in our country plus countless young adults in the prime of their lives are suffering from one of over 100 different types of arthritis. The Arthritis Foundation of South Dakota is fighting to put a stop to this!

On Friday (April 12) they are conducting their annual Art for Arthritis Gala - Dinner and Auction. The event will be held at the Holiday Inn City Centre in Downtown Sioux Falls from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

You will enjoy an evening of hors d'oeuvres, a delicious dinner, and dessert. A cash bar, diamond raffle, and of course some beautiful original artwork where local artists and children with juvenile arthritis create that will be available for purchase.

Early bird tickets are on sale right now and can be purchased HERE . Don't miss this heart-warming event featuring the art of juvenile arthritis champions.