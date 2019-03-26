78th Annual El Riad Shrine Circus Coming To Sioux Falls
Ladies and Gentleman, Children of All Ages, get ready for the 78th Annual El Riad Shrine Circus coming back to the Sioux Falls Arena April 25 thru 28, 2019! Proceeds go to benefit the El Riad Shrine.
Show Dates and times:
- Thursday, April 25, 2019 12:30 p.m. All Seats are General Admission
- Thursday, April 25, 2019 7:00 p.m. Reserved & General Admission
- Friday, April 26, 2019 12:30 p.m. All Seats are General Admission
- Friday, April 26, 2019 7:00 p.m. Reserved & General Admission
- Saturday, April 27, 2019 10:00 a.m. Reserved & General Admission
- Saturday, April 27, 2019 2:30 p.m. Reserved & General Admission
- Saturday, April 27, 2019 7:00 p.m. Reserved & General Admission
- Sunday, April 28, 2019 12:30 p.m. Reserved & General Admission
- Sunday, April 28, 2019 5:00 p.m. Reserved & General Admission
Ticket Prices:
- Adult Reserved Seat $20
- Child Reserved Seat $13
- Adult General Admission $10
- Children 12 and under FREE with coupon
Complimentary circus coupons are available for elementary school children starting April 2 and can be picked up at:
- Sioux Falls Campbell’s Supply Stores
- Sioux Falls Sunshine Food Stores
- Sioux Falls Gas Stops
- Sioux Falls Arby’s Restaurants
- El Riad Shrine
Coupons must be exchanged for tickets for the performance the child wishes to attend.