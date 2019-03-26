78th Annual El Riad Shrine Circus Coming To Sioux Falls

Ladies and Gentleman, Children of All Ages, get ready for the 78th Annual El Riad Shrine Circus coming back to the Sioux Falls Arena April 25 thru 28, 2019! Proceeds go to benefit the El Riad Shrine.

El Riad Shrine

Show Dates and times:

Thursday, April 25, 2019 12:30 p.m. All Seats are General Admission

Thursday, April 25, 2019 7:00 p.m. Reserved & General Admission

Friday, April 26, 2019 12:30 p.m. All Seats are General Admission

Friday, April 26, 2019 7:00 p.m. Reserved & General Admission

Saturday, April 27, 2019 10:00 a.m. Reserved & General Admission

Saturday, April 27, 2019 2:30 p.m. Reserved & General Admission

Saturday, April 27, 2019 7:00 p.m. Reserved & General Admission

Sunday, April 28, 2019 12:30 p.m. Reserved & General Admission

Sunday, April 28, 2019 5:00 p.m. Reserved & General Admission

Ticket Prices:

Adult Reserved Seat $20

Child Reserved Seat $13

Adult General Admission $10

Children 12 and under FREE with coupon

Complimentary circus coupons are available for elementary school children starting April 2 and can be picked up at:

Sioux Falls Campbell’s Supply Stores

Sioux Falls Sunshine Food Stores

Sioux Falls Gas Stops

Sioux Falls Arby’s Restaurants

El Riad Shrine

Coupons must be exchanged for tickets for the performance the child wishes to attend.