774,000 Ford Explorers Under Recall For Suspension Issues

Three separate recalls have been issued by Ford Motor Company, two are in response to suspension issues that could increase the risk of a crash, and one for a battery cable harness that could come loose and cause a fire.

774,696 Ford Explorer SUVs from model years 2013-2017 are under recall for seized cross-axis ball joint that may cause a fractured rear suspension toe link. Symptoms include a clunking noise, unusual handling, or a misaligned rear wheel. Fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

The affected vehicles are located in states that use high concentrations of winter road salt according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Ford is aware of six allegations of injury related to this condition in North America.

Get our free mobile app

Owners will be notified beginning August 23. Dealers will inspect the cross-axis ball joint, replace the cross-axis ball joint/knuckle as necessary, and replace the toe links with a revised design part. The Ford reference number for this recall is 21S32.

The next recall affects 34,939 Ford F-350 Super Duty trucks from model years 2020-2021 with the 6.7-liter engine and single rear wheel axle for a rear axle housing spring seat interface weld issue. The rear driveshaft could disconnect, causing power loss while driving along with shaking and shutter of the vehicle increasing the risk of a crash.

The final recall covers 40,995 Lincoln Aviator SUVs from the model years 2020-2021 equipped with 3.0-liter gas engines. Ford says the battery cable wire harness may not be properly secured, allowing contact with the A/C compressor pulley. Over time, the A/C pulley may rub through the wire harness insulation causing a short circuit and potential fire.

More details here.