760,000 Pounds Of Hot Pockets Recalled

Comedian Jim Gaffigan warned us a long time ago about Hot Pockets. His reasons for dissing the popular microwavable food were much different than what is prompting Nestlé Prepared Foods to issue this recall.

Approximately 762,615 pounds of not-ready-to-eat pepperoni hot pockets are being recalled because they may be contaminated with pieces of glass and hard plastic.

The frozen pepperoni hot pockets product in question was produced from Nov. 13, 2020, through Nov. 16, 2020. The product has a shelf life of 14 months. The following product is subject to recall:

54-oz carton packages containing 12 “Nestlé HOT POCKETS BRAND SANDWICHES: PREMIUM PEPPERONI MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN & BEEF PIZZA GARLIC BUTTERY CRUST” with a “BEST BEFORE FEB 2022” date and lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614.

The product subject to recall bears the establishment number “EST. 7721A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product was shipped to retail locations nationwide. The problem was discovered when the firm received four consumer complaints of extraneous material in the pepperoni hot pocket product.

The firm has received one report of a minor oral injury associated with the consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service are concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

