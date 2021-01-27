76 Years Ago Today Auschwitz Was Liberated

Today January 27, 2021, marks the 76 anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and other concentration camps during World War II.

Auschwitz was by far the "largest of the Nazi concentration and death camps" according to History.

And today marks the day that the Soldiers of the 60th Army of the First Ukrainian entered the camp to free the prisoners that were detained inside of Auschwitz's gates in 1945.

"The Red Army obtained detailed information about Auschwitz only after the liberation of Cracow, and was therefore unable to reach the gates of Auschwitz before January 27, 1945"- Auschwitz.org.

Auschwitz wasn't the only concentration camp that was liberated on January 27, 1945.

Both the Main Camp, Birkenau, and Monowitz prisoners awaited The Red Army to free seven thousand of them.

"Soviet soldiers liberated about 500 prisoners in the Auschwitz sub-camps in Stara Kuźnia, Blachownia Śląska, Świętochłowice, Wesoła, Libiąż, Jawiszowice, and Jaworzno"- Auschwitz.org.

More than 230 soldiers gave their lives freeing these concentration camp prisoners.

In the Main Camp and Birkenau Soviet, soldiers found approximately 600 prisoners' bodies. Their corpses appeared to have either bullet holes in them as a result of being shot or they passed away to physical exhaustion from working within the camps.

In remembrance of the liberation that was given to prisoners of these concentration camps, January 27 is honored as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Sources: Auschwitz.org and History

