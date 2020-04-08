73 New Covid-19 Cases In South Dakota Wednesday

Dakota News Now is reporting that South Dakota saw its biggest one-day spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, March 8.

The state confirmed 73 new cases Wednesday of COVID-19. That brings the state's total to 393 positive cases. The state's death total due to COVID-19 remains at 6.

To date, 6,355 people have tested negative for COVID-19. The biggest number of confirmed cases are in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls has now been designated a "hot spot" with an additional 63 cases in Minnehaha County and 4 in Lincoln County.

A total of 259 cases are in the Sioux Falls area, 65 percent of the state's total. Yankton County saw 2 new confirmed cases Wednesday. Bon Homme, Lake, Oglala Lakota, and Turner counties each saw 1 additional case.

