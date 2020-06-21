72 New COVID-19 Cases But No New Deaths

According to Dakota News Now, health officials are reporting that seventy-two new coronavirus cases have been confirmed within South Dakota.

These new cases now bring the total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases to almost 6,300 within the state.

The most recent update as of, Sunday, June 21, showed that the number of active cases increased from 809 to 827.

Never the less, the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has fallen by two making the new total 89, and the number of current deaths still remains at 81.

On the bright side, almost 5,400 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Minnehaha County reported 3,523 cases, Beadle County has 494, Pennington County at 457, Brown County at 324, and Lincoln County at 323.