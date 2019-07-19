7 Wonders of Sioux Falls
We've all heard of the 7 Wonders of the World, right? Can you name them all?
Well, they are:
- Great Pyramid of Giza, the only one that still exists.
- Colossus of Rhodes.
- Hanging Gardens of Babylon.
- Lighthouse of Alexandria.
- Mausoleum at Halicarnassus.
- Statue of Zeus at Olympia.
- Temple of Artemis at Ephesus.
But, if you had to name the 7 Wonders of Sioux Falls, what would they be?
We asked out listeners what they thought, and we got some very serious answers and some not so much.
The Falls were too obvious so that was a given.
Other suggestions were:
- Bikini book lady!
- Daisy the Cow on Russel Avenue
- The dome at Sertoma Park
- Arc of Dreams
- The pirate boat at the Ramada pool!!
- Potato man at McKennan Park
- Old Courthouse Museum Clock tower
- Statue of David
That's a pretty solid list! I'm not sure how to narrow it down to just 7. So, I'm not going to.
Did we miss anything?