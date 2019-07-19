We've all heard of the 7 Wonders of the World, right? Can you name them all?

Well, they are:

Great Pyramid of Giza, the only one that still exists.

Colossus of Rhodes.

Hanging Gardens of Babylon.

Lighthouse of Alexandria.

Mausoleum at Halicarnassus.

Statue of Zeus at Olympia.

Temple of Artemis at Ephesus.

But, if you had to name the 7 Wonders of Sioux Falls, what would they be?

We asked out listeners what they thought, and we got some very serious answers and some not so much.

The Falls were too obvious so that was a given.

Other suggestions were:

DenSanPremCen!! (That's The Denny Sanford Premier Center)

Bikini book lady!

Wilbur from Gigglebees

Daisy the Cow on Russel Avenue

The dome at Sertoma Park

Arc of Dreams

The pirate boat at the Ramada pool!!

Potato man at McKennan Park

Sioux Empire Fair

Bobs Chicken 😢

Mr. Bendo

Talking Wall (I didn't know what that was. We were told that The Talking Wall was a place off of Russell that was actually for filling up semi trucks. But people would have people stand under the dump part and fill it with quarters as a prank.)

One hump McDonald's (Old Downtown McDonalds that had one arch.)

St Joseph Cathedral

Japanese Gardens

Old Courthouse Museum Clock tower

Statue of David

That's a pretty solid list! I'm not sure how to narrow it down to just 7. So, I'm not going to.

Did we miss anything?