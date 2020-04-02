7 Tips on Navigating the Supermarket Safety

We're all going to have to go to the grocery store sooner or later to stock up in this quarantined world we live in. And unless you have a large greenhouse and a couple of steaks on 4 legs walking around, you'll need to visit the grocer.

We're all a little skeptical about going into busy stores right now but here are 7 good tips on navigating supermarkets safely.

1. Shop at odd or early hours. It's not easy to predict, though. As early or late as you can.

2. Don't dilly-dally. Get what you need and get going.

3. Remember the 6-foot rule.

4. Don't touch stuff you don't plan on buying.

5. Grab a disinfectant wipe (or take one along) and wipe that cart handle.

6. Wash your hands as soon as you get home.

7. Wipe down packaged goods and cans with a weak bleach solution or disinfectant wipe.

