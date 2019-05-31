7

This annual event takes your regular old pub crawl and combines it with mini golf to make an exciting and fun social event called Pars & Pubs. Teams will go from bar to bar, playing a total of 9 challenging and fun custom made mini golf holes. All bars will be downtown within walking distance. Prizes for best costume! Click on the title to get signed up. Sounds fun! Plus, it benefits the Sioux Falls Special Olympics. it's on from 12:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M. Saturday. Fore!