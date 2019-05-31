7 Super Things Happening in Sioux Falls This Weekend: May 31 – June 2
The warmer weather has finally arrived! It's time to get our and enjoy a few things Sioux Falls has to offer this weekend.
- 1
Sioux Falls Canaries Baseball
It's a great night for a ball game and fireworks.. Thankfully the Sioux falls Canaries are ready to play! 7:05 P.M. at the Birdcage on Friday night.. The Canaries host the Winnipeg Goldeyes in the season home opener. Then catch the next two games at 6:05 P.M. Saturday and 1:05 P.M. Sunday.
- 2
Hops and Hondas Tour
The Hops and Hondas tour continues 6:00 P.M. Friday night at Fernson Brewery downtown. You could win a Vern Eide prize package valued at over $750, plus a chance to win a 2-year lease on a 2019 Honda Passport. The event is a benefit for Almost Home Canine Rescue.
- 3
Falls Park Farmers Market
If this hasn't been on your radar yet, it's time. The freshest, best, farm-to-table produce is at the Falls Park Farmers Market. But hurry, it's open from 8:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. across the street from the Stockyard Ag Experience Barn. Oh, and don't forget to pick up some flowers for someone special.
- 4
Washington Pavilion Turns 20!
Twenty years ago the Washington Pavilion, the jewel of Downtown Sioux Falls, opened it's doors. Let's have a celebration! On Saturday (6/1), the museum entry is free. Children’s activities, arts and crafts, games, and inflatables from 10:00 am-5:00 pm. Free movies in the Wells Fargo CineDome. Food trucks and concessions throughout the day. End the celebration with a street dance featuring Goodroad and Spooncat!
- 5
Storm Football
The Sioux Falls Storm is back in action Saturday night (6/1) at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. They'll take on the San Diego Strike Force at 7:05 P.M.
- 6
Corvette and Camaro Car Show
Take a short drive to the Grand Falls Resort and Casino in Larchwood, Iowa for the Corvette and Camaro car Show. These fine muscle cars will be on display from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. It benefits the Children's Inn.
- 7
Pars and Pubs
This annual event takes your regular old pub crawl and combines it with mini golf to make an exciting and fun social event called Pars & Pubs. Teams will go from bar to bar, playing a total of 9 challenging and fun custom made mini golf holes. All bars will be downtown within walking distance. Prizes for best costume! Click on the title to get signed up. Sounds fun! Plus, it benefits the Sioux Falls Special Olympics. it's on from 12:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M. Saturday. Fore!