7 Really Fun Things To Do This Weekend in Sioux Falls
Here are 7 fun things happening in Sioux Falls this weekend (Feb 22-24)
Sioux Empire Home Show
The Sioux Empire Home Show is at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena this weekend. Meet the professionals in building, decorating, financing, landscaping and so much more. Whether you’re building, renovating, landscaping or looking for innovative ideas, there’s something for everyone. on from 10am-8pm Friday and Saturday and 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM Sunday. Tickets are $7 for the Sioux Empire Home Show.
James Taylor with special guest Bonnie Raitt
James Taylor with special guest Bonnie Raitt are in concert at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Friday night (February 22) Tickets are still available at the PREMIER Center box office.
Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs
Ladies and Gentlemen, start your wieners! The Sioux Falls Stampede will drop the puck at 7:00 PM Saturday night (February 23) at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The Herd host the Omaha Lancers. The wiener dog races will be held.
Rock the Shrine with Pop Rocks
The much-anticipated Rock the Shrine event is happening Saturday night at 7:00 PM at the El Riad Shrine in downtown Sioux Falls. The night starts off with karaoke contest as well as other fun activities. Pop ROCKS takes the stage at 9:00 PM. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at the door.
Hearts For Savannah
Mention Hearts For Savannah at the Pizza Rev register on 49th Street from 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM on Sunday to help a young girl through aortic and pulmonary stenosis. 20% of the proceeds will help Savannah. Whether you know her or not, it's always nice to help. Let's raise some dough!
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
One of the most anticipated animated movies hits the Sioux Falls theaters this weekend: How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World should slay the competition.
Academy Awards
Stay home and watch the Academy Awards on Sunday night. Queen with Adam Lambert will open the show and the hit biopic film Bohemian Rhapsody is up for best picture and best actor for Rami Malek.