During her briefing Monday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem informed the public that the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has reached 28. Governor Noem says they believe there is community spread within Beadle County, which now holds the most of any other county at 12 cases.

The cases reported were all tied to travel or from someone who already tested positive, according to Noem's statement.

Governor Noem said this is not something that is going to be over in a week or two. From all the studies May should be the peak. This trend will continue through August.

Dakota News Now is reporting that the city of Huron has ordered the closure of all restaurants, food courts, coffee houses, bars, breweries, distilleries, wineries, clubs, cafes and other similar places of public accommodation offering food and beverages for on-site consumption. The order takes effect at midnight, Monday, March 23rd.

The closures do not apply to places like grocery stores, markets, retail stores that offer food, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores, and food pantries.

