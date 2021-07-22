7 Medical “Facts” That Aren’t True

Myths and legends. Legends and myths. They're everywhere, including the medical field.

There's a pretty good chance that when you were growing up you were told things that were honest-to-goodness true that were...well, not true. I don't want to use the word "lie", but they may have been misinterpreted, misunderstood.

Or maybe just told so often, they must be true!

The British Medical Journal published seven medical "facts" that aren't facts at all. They're myths. And I'm betting that you, likie me, have heard at least two or three of them. Let's take a look.

So which one did you hear most often?

For me it's probably the "hair and fingernails after death" thing. And of course the "ruining your eyes" in the dim light deal, too. Oh, and as far as the turkey dinner making you drowsy? I'm thinking it's not the turkey that makes you sleepy, it's the amount of turkey we push into our mouth! Just can't get enough of that Thanksgiving bird.

So the next time someone says to you that you only use 10% of your brain, just tell them they must only be using 10% of theirs if they believe that!