Lent 2020 is a 6-week period leading up to Easter. Lent begins 46 days before the Saturday of Easter weekend. Easter Sunday 2020 is Sunday, April 12. The Lenten season is observed for a total of 40 days. It is only observed Monday-Saturday each week because every Sunday is viewed as a celebration.

A new poll by YouGov for Ash Wednesday asked 8,000 people to name the Hardest Things To Give Up for the 40 days for Lent.

Here are the 7 Hardest Things To Give Up For Lent:

1. Watching TV or using streaming services. 29% said it would be the hardest thing to give up. It was the #1 answer for every age group except 18- to 24-year-olds.

2. Caffeine, 19%.

3. Social networking, 11%. It was the #1 answer for young people. 24% of people between 18 and 24 said it would be the hardest, compared to just 7% of people over 55.

4. Chocolate, also 11% overall.

5. Soda, 7%.

6. Alcohol, 6%.

7. Fast food, 5%.

8% of people said they weren't sure which one of those things would be the hardest to give up. And 4% said they already abstain from all of them.