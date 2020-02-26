7 Hardest Things To Give Up For Lent
Lent 2020 is a 6-week period leading up to Easter. Lent begins 46 days before the Saturday of Easter weekend. Easter Sunday 2020 is Sunday, April 12. The Lenten season is observed for a total of 40 days. It is only observed Monday-Saturday each week because every Sunday is viewed as a celebration.
A new poll by YouGov for Ash Wednesday asked 8,000 people to name the Hardest Things To Give Up for the 40 days for Lent.
Here are the 7 Hardest Things To Give Up For Lent:
1. Watching TV or using streaming services. 29% said it would be the hardest thing to give up. It was the #1 answer for every age group except 18- to 24-year-olds.
2. Caffeine, 19%.
3. Social networking, 11%. It was the #1 answer for young people. 24% of people between 18 and 24 said it would be the hardest, compared to just 7% of people over 55.
4. Chocolate, also 11% overall.
5. Soda, 7%.
6. Alcohol, 6%.
7. Fast food, 5%.
8% of people said they weren't sure which one of those things would be the hardest to give up. And 4% said they already abstain from all of them.