8 Fun Things to Do This Weekend in Sioux Falls – March 1 – 3

1. Tim Kopra, the Commander of the International Space Station, is speaking at the Washington Pavilion Friday evening (3/1) from 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM. It's a free event but you must RSVP. You can do that here . This would be a great experience for the entire family!

2. This is a welcome new round of snow for thrill seekers in snow sports as it's Crazy Days Weekend at Great Bear Ski Valley. The famous snow resort on the east side of town is offering 50% percent off skiing and tubing all weekend long. That includes lift tickets and equipment rentals. Saturday and Sunday (3/2 - 3/3) from 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM

3. Sports on ice and hardwood. The puck will drop at 7:05 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center for Stampede hockey Friday night (3/1) at 7:05. Meanwhile, a mere mile north, the Sioux Falls Skyforce will play basketball against the grand rapids Drive.

4. Ready for some shopping fun? Downtown Sioux Falls First Friday will roll out the red carpet - which will soon be covered in a light blanket of snow - for fun seekers and beautiful DTSF. There are special and fun activities for shopping, dining, and listening to live music. Go to DTSF.com for more.

5. Be one of the first 50 people at the door when the Pink in the City Shopping Expo open and receive a FREE gift bag. It's happening Saturday (3/2) from10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Shop, sip and support the Edith Sanford Breast Center. Schedule an on-site mammogram. Early detection is key, ladies so don't miss this opportunity to do something proactive for your health and possibly win a Kate Spade purse or an Apple 3 watch! More details here .

6. Catch the new movie, Tyler Perry's: A Madea Family Funeral at the Century Stadium 14 and XD.

7. It's so big that it's gonna last 71/2 hours! The 50th Annual Delmont Sausage Supper is finally here! There is a free-will donation at the American Legion on Main Street for a fine sausage dinner with all the trimmings to support the Delmont Fire Department. The event is from 11:30 AM to 6:30 PM Sunday (3/3).

8. Derek Gerlach is a 10-year-old 5th grader diagnosed with a brain tumor and his family would welcome support by attending a community waffle feed and silent auction at the Dell Rapids Lutheran Church on Sunday (3/3) from 9:30 AM - 1:30 PM