7 Dynamic Things to do in Sioux Falls This Weekend: April 26 – 28
From garage sales to the circus, there's some great things happening in Sioux Falls this weekend. Here's 7 to keep in mind.
- 1
Kingswood Rummage Sales
The weather will seem pretty typical Kingswood, with a little wind and rain, but that won't stop the bargain hunters. Most sales end Saturday. Primary Kingswood area is southwest Sioux Falls between I-29 on the east, Sertoma Avenue on the west, 41st Street on the south, and Coughran Court on the north.
- 2
El Riad Shrine Circus
Ringmasters, elephants, and stunning acrobats. It's all part of the 4-day event benefiting the El Riad Shrine at the Sioux Falls Arena. Tickets start at $10. Showtimes are 12:30pm and 7pm April 25 and 26; 10am, 2:30pm, 7pm April 27; 12:30pm and 5pm April 28. Children 12 and under free with a coupon. Coupons available at Sioux Falls Campbell’s, Sunshine, Gas Stops, Arby’s and the El Riad Shrine.
- 3
Jurassic Quest
Roar! Jurassic Quest is entertaining for the whole family. See dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures come to life and bellow loud roars. Science stations and fossil digs, too! 3-8pm Friday, 9am-8pm Saturday and Sunday at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds and Expo Center. Tickets are $22 but for the real dino fan, the VIP tickets are $36.
- 4
Party For The Planet
Earth Day was on Monday, bu the animals and staff at the Great Plains Zoo are celebrating Saturday (4/27) from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM. Learn how to save the planet with hands on activities. It's FREE with a paid zoo admission.
- 5
Storm vs. Rattlers
Catch some high-energy football action at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center as the Sioux Falls Storm take on the Arizona Rattlers. Game time at 7:05 PM Saturday. (4/27)
- 6
Paws to Celebrate
The annual event to help our furry friends at the Sioux Falls Humane Society is on Saturday night (4/27) from 6:00 PM - 11:00 PM at the Convention Center. Bid on stuff and eat lots of great food prepared by area chefs. Who knows? You might even go home with a new puppy. Tickets are $75.
- 7
Jeff and Linda's Recovery Event
Jeff Shomion and Linda Parks were run over by a pickup in a hit-and-run accident. Both sustained injuries and are recovering. Let's help them, shall we? Live and silent auction, raffles, and a dart tournament will help them out. It begins at noon at the Brandon VFW on Saturday. (4/27)