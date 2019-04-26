7 Dynamic Things to do in Sioux Falls This Weekend: April 26 – 28

From garage sales to the circus, there's some great things happening in Sioux Falls this weekend. Here's 7 to keep in mind.

    Kingswood Rummage Sales

    The weather will seem pretty typical Kingswood, with a little wind and rain, but that won't stop the bargain hunters. Most sales end Saturday. Primary Kingswood area is southwest Sioux Falls between I-29 on the east, Sertoma Avenue on the west, 41st Street on the south, and Coughran Court on the north.

    El Riad Shrine Circus

    Ringmasters, elephants, and stunning acrobats. It's all part of the 4-day event benefiting the El Riad Shrine at  the Sioux Falls Arena. Tickets start at $10. Showtimes are 12:30pm and 7pm April 25 and 26; 10am, 2:30pm, 7pm April 27; 12:30pm and 5pm April 28. Children 12 and under free with a coupon. Coupons available at Sioux Falls Campbell’s, Sunshine, Gas Stops, Arby’s and the El Riad Shrine.

    Jurassic Quest

    Roar! Jurassic Quest is entertaining for the whole family. See dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures come to life and bellow loud roars. Science stations and fossil digs, too! 3-8pm Friday, 9am-8pm Saturday and Sunday at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds and Expo Center. Tickets are $22 but for the real dino fan, the VIP tickets are $36.

    Party For The Planet

    Earth Day was on Monday, bu the animals and staff at the Great Plains Zoo are celebrating Saturday (4/27) from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM. Learn how to save the planet with hands on activities. It's FREE with a paid zoo admission.

    Storm vs. Rattlers

    Catch some high-energy football action at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center as the Sioux Falls Storm take on the Arizona Rattlers. Game time at 7:05 PM Saturday. (4/27)

    Paws to Celebrate

    The annual event to help our furry friends at the Sioux Falls Humane Society is on Saturday night (4/27) from 6:00 PM - 11:00 PM at the Convention Center. Bid on stuff and eat lots of great food prepared by area chefs. Who knows? You might even go home with a new puppy. Tickets are $75.

    Jeff and Linda's Recovery Event

    Jeff Shomion and Linda Parks were run over by a pickup in a hit-and-run accident. Both sustained injuries and are recovering. Let's help them, shall we? Live and silent auction, raffles, and a dart tournament will help them out. It begins at noon at the Brandon VFW on Saturday. (4/27)

