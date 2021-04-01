7 Dos and Don’ts When Getting Your Covid Vaccine

In South Dakota, anyone over 16 will be eligible for a vaccine starting on Monday (April 5). With so many people getting their vaccine, I thought it would be good to talk about the do's and don'ts of getting a Covid shot.

Don't take over-the-counter pain meds before your vaccine. Things like Tylenol, Advil, and ibuprofen are ok to take after your shot to help with any discomfort, but not before. Why? Well, the experts say there is a slim chance it could interfere with the immune response. Drinking alcohol is ok. Well, let me rephrase. Drinking alcohol in abundance isn't good for your in general, but having a glass of booze shouldn't mess with your vaccine efficacy. Hold off on getting your new tattoo or piercing. Those types of procedures cause an immune response. So, that's putting your immune systems into overdrive, which isn't great. Don't get any other vaccines around the time of your Covid vaccine. Wait at least two weeks to be safe. Maybe take a day off from the gym. This one is a little more on a case-by-case basis. Some people have felt pretty run down after their vaccine, so it's ok to give yourself a break. But, if you feel ok, then go for it. Drink water. This tidbit is probably good advice every day of the year, but hydration helps the vaccine do its job. Plus, some people spike a fever with the vaccine, which causes you to sweat. So, just drink water.

And last but not least...

7. DON'T LOSE YOUR VACCINATION CARD! This card helps the doctor's office, clinic, pharmacy, etc. keep track of when and which vaccine you got. If you're prone to losing things, maybe take a picture of your card, just to be safe.

Personally, I'm keeping my card forever! It's a piece of history! Staples, Office Depot, and OfficeMax will laminate it for free right now.

Also, I am in no way shape, or form a medical professional. Please speak with your doctor regarding your Covid vaccination.

Good luck!