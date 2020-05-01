7 Big Changes You’ll Notice When The Empire Mall Reopens

When the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls reopens next week, you'll notice a very different shopping experience. One designed to keep shoppers healthy. The Simon Property website outlines some changes that will be made when the Empire Mall reopens.

Employees will wear protective masks while working

One person per 50 sq. ft. with the help of “traffic measurement technologies."

Any visitors can request to be provided with masks, hand sanitizing products, and a free temperature check.

Mall staff will regularly sanitize areas like food court tables, doorknobs, and electronic directories.

Hours will be limited to allow for overnight cleaning.

Food court seating will be re-arranged to practice safe social distancing guidelines.

Every other urinal and sink in the mall's restrooms will be taped off.

According to the reopening schedule of the parent company, Simon, the Empire mall is scheduled to reopen next week after closing on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Business hours will be limited to allow for enhanced sanitizing and disinfecting (Monday - Saturday: 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM, Sunday: Noon - 6:00 PM).

Of course, this should go without saying but, if you're not feeling well...stay home.

