7 Best BBQ Sandwiches in South Dakota and Where to Find Them

South Dakota couldn’t be much further from the Deep South. That being said, we’ve still got some delicious options to satisfy a craving for classic barbecue. So forget Memphis and Kansas City, you can find great barbecue tucked in all around our great state. According to onlyinyourstate.com, here are the seven best BBQ sandwiches in the state of South Dakota and where to find them.

1. Dakota BBQ (Custer)

Named the "Best BBQ in South Dakota" by Food & Wine Magazine and Money.com, Dakota BBQ is home to chopped brisket, pulled beef, and the pictured pulled pork sandwich.

2. Bunky's BBQ (Spearfish)

Known for their famous brisket sandwich, which - if you can believe it - tastes even more amazing than it already looks.

3. Cody's Smokehouse BBQ (Sioux Falls)

Cody's has been perfecting their BBQ recipe and winning tons of awards since the 1970s. The website suggests trying their burnt ends sandwich with fries.

4. J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ PIT (Summerset)

This place is a Texas BBQ-inspired institution that has been serving their masterpiece Outlaw, sliced hot link and chopped brisket topped with chile queso.

5. Wishbone's Smokehouse (Aberdeen)

This place is located in the Aberdeen Mall food court, Wishbone's is an already established Aberdeen tradition that specializes in unforgettable sandwiches.

6. Richie Z's Brickhouse BBQ & Grill (Pierre)

Located in our capital city, the site say you have to try their prime rib sandwich.

7. Heck's Dakota Style BBQ (Vermillion)

The next time you are in Vermillion, swing by this joint and order the pulled pork, chicken, and/or beef sandwich.

