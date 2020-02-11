6th Annual Sioux Falls Spring Fever Shopping Market

It's only February, but you're already thinking, "When is spring gonna get here??!!" Well, weather-wise, it's going to be a while, but shopping-wise, it's going to be this weekend. The Sioux Falls Spring Fever Shopping Market is open this Saturday, February 15, from 10 AM to 4 PM, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, (1201 N. West Avenue).

Admission is $3 (cash only), children 12 and under are free and all admission proceeds go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of SD (RMHCSD). They are also collecting canned food items for the Ronald McDonald House pantries, and other items on the RMH Wish List. When you bring a donation, you'll receive a door prize ticket.

Again this year, you'll find lots of talented crafters and artisans, as well as a number of local small businesses, with a huge variety of items. Shop for gifts, home decor, unique clothing, delicious food products, spring holiday items and more.

Round up your friends and family members to do a little spring dreaming and shopping at the Spring Fever Shopping Market. You'll be doing something wonderful for families staying at the Ronald McDonald Houses in Sioux Falls, at the same time.

