6th Annual Brookings Frost Fest Busy with Indoor and Outdoor Fun

Winter in South Dakota can bring on varying degrees of cabin fever. So it's a good thing that there's plenty to do even when it's frigid outside. The 6th Annual Brookings Frost Fest, February 13 through 16, fills the bill with a long list of activities.

This annual event brings together Brookings businesses, organizations, and attractions in an effort to showcase the fun, educational and entertaining events, shopping and dining opportunities, that are about an hour north of us on I-29.

As we get closer to the date the Brookings Convention and Visitors Bureau website will have even more details and events listed, but here are just a few of the fun happenings coming up.

Thursday, February 13

Hygge Night in Downtown Brookings from 5 to 8 PM Pronounced “Hoo-ga” – Hygge is a Danish word for happiness through being cozy and enjoying life’s little pleasures, which is exactly what to expect in Downtown Brookings. Several businesses will be offering unique ways to get cozy with friends and family.

Friday, February 14

Valentine's Day Snow Ball Dance from 6:30 to 8 PM - The Children's Museum of South Dakota is again hosting this festive event for children and their parents, or special someone. Admission is $5 and includes games and make-and-take crafts.

Saturday, February 15

Ice Fishing Derby at Dakota Nature Park from 9 to 11 AM.

Finding Frosty - from 11 AM to 3 PM participants build an unconventional snowman.

Chili Feed - from 11 AM to 1 PM at Bethel Baptist Church

The Winter Extravaganza is at the Swiftel Center from 11 AM to 6 PM, with inflatables, laser tag, sumo wrestling, and more.

Café Coteau in the Children's Museum is presenting an evening of fine dining featuring Persian cuisine from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. Seating is limited and sells out quickly! Get your reservation today by calling��605-692-6700, ext. 1. (Reservation Required)

Sunday, February 16

Winter Extravaganza continues from 11 AM to 6 PM.

The movie matinee and food-raiser is from 1 to 4 PM at Cinema 8 (Admission is $5 + a non-perishable food item for the Brookings Food Pantry).

For more information see Visit Brookings South Dakota online and the 6th Annual Frost Fest page on Facebook.

