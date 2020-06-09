6/9 COVID-19 Update: Active Cases Fall Below 1,000

South Dakota health officials report three additional COVID-19 related deaths. This news comes as active known cases continue to drop.

Dakota News Now reports two of the three deaths were people in their 80s, the other person was in their 50s. The deaths were in Minnehaha, Lake, and Pennington counties. The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota has reached 68.

State health officials announced 52 new COVID-19 cases in Tuesday's report. The total number of known cases in South Dakota is 5,523.

There were 31 recoveries reported bringing the number of active cases is now under 1,000. The 972 active cases make this the first time since early May where active cases were under 1,000.

Two more people left the hospital, current hospitalizations stand at 90.

Under four percent of the 1,340 tests processed by the state's lab came back positive.