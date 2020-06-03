6/3 COVID-19 Update: No Deaths, Hospitalizations Down

South Dakota added 95 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Wednesday, June 3 report from the Department of Health.

The total number of positive test results for the state rises to 5,162 while 43,500 tests came back negative since testing began.

94 additional recoveries were reported to bring the total recoveries to 4,084. There are still 1,016 active cases.

Officials say two people left the hospital leaving 87 current hospitalization cases. Total deaths remain at 62.

Dakota News Now reports that the state processed 1,816 cases Wednesday. About five percent came back positive.

Beadle County recorded the most of the new cases on Wednesday with 32. Beadle County now has the second most reported cases in South Dakota behind Minnehaha County.

On average the Sioux Falls area has seen a decrease in new cases recently. Hopefully, that trend will continue as more people are getting out and moving around.