$61,000 Raised during ‘Drive out Domestic Violence’ Campaign

I just want to send a special thanks to our friends over at Vern Eide Motorcars here in Sioux Falls for their generous donation to the Children's Inn, during the 3rd Annual "Drive Out Domestic Violence" campaign that just wrapped up here in the Sioux Empire.

Vern Eide, together with our friends at KSFY and KDLT, joined a number of Results Radio Townsquare Media on-air personalities throughout the month of July in helping to fuel the "Drive Out Domestic Violence" campaign that brings greater awareness to the domestic abuse problem here in South Dakota.

Verne Eide Motorcars Owner Jim Lake told Dakota News Now, “It’s part of our calling to serve those people and that you know the people of at the Children’s Inn, Children’s Home Society, they do that for a living. Unfortunately, their business is getting better as it shouldn’t. We believe its the place we need to step in where we can help.”

On Friday (July 31), Vern Eide presented a check in the sum of $25,000 to The Children's Inn to help do their part to combat the domestic violence problem here in the Sioux Empire.

As Dakota News Now reports, Vern Eide's donation brings the campaign’s total to over $61,000 raised.

Here's a stark fact everyone should know, in South Dakota alone, one in 3 women and one in 4 men, will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. Every year over 8 million children are exposed to it nationwide.

That's why the Children's Inn has made it their mission to help provide shelter to domestic abuse victims in the Sioux Empire since they first opened their doors in 1977.

They provide a number of different services like; counseling, advocacy, and support. It's all free of charge, because at the Children's Inn, their philosophy is, "No one should have to pay to feel safe."

If you were one of the people that made a cash donation during the 2020 "Drive Out Domestic Violence" campaign, thank you, so very much from all of us.

You can also learn about additional ways to help the Sioux Falls Children's Inn in the future here.

Source: Dakota News Now