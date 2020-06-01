6/1 COVID-19 Report: South Dakota Hits Another Milestone

Given the chaos along 41st Street in Sioux Falls on Sunday night, one would be forgiven if they forgot that the world is still in the midst of a pandemic.

The new COVID-19 numbers for Monday, June 1 from the South Dakota Department of Health have been released and they show that the state has hit another milestone.

According to Dakota News Now, the total known COVID-19 cases in South Dakota have surpassed 5,000. The number of active cases dropped in the latest report.

There were no new deaths so that total remains at 62.

State officials report 41 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 5,034. 66 recoveries were reported and active cases decreased by 25 to 1,069.

One additional person was hospitalized for a total of 87 active hospitalizations.

Dakota News Now reports the state processed 1,533 tests Monday and less than three percent came back positive.