605 Summer Classic Is Tomorrow!

Can you believe this will be the 12th annual 605 Summer Classic?

They grow up so fast.

Get our free mobile app

605 Magazine puts together the 605 Summer Classic every Summer to celebrate South Dakota.

This year's event is Saturday (June 19th) from 12 to 4 at Cherapa Place.

There will be a bunch of South Dakota breweries there for you to sample. 18 to be exact. $35 will get you unlimited tastings. If you're not drinking, $10 gets you in and if you are 12 or younger, you're free!

Every year, one brewery is crowned the People's Choice. Attendees vote and the brewery that wins will receive an engraved 605 Cup, and of course, bragging rights.

Breweries competing this year are:

A Homestead Brew

Ben's Brewing Co.

Buffalo Ridge Brewing

Covert Artisan Ales & Cellars

Crow Peak Brewing Company

Dakota Point Brewing

Dempsey's Brewing Co.

Eponymous Brewing Company

Fernson Brewing Company

Look's Beer Co.

Miner Brewing Company

Obscure Brewing Company

One Legged Pheasant Brewery

Remedy Brewing Company

Severance Brewing Company

Watertown Brewing Co.

Wooden Legs Brewing Co.

Woodgrain Brewing Company

Not only is the beer local, so is the entertainment! Elisabeth Hunstad Trio and DJ Chris Hintz will be taking the stage.

There will also be food from MSP Pretzels and Harry's Yellow Submarine, South Dakota-themed trivia and games, as well as local vendors.

The first 50 to come through the gate will get a 605 sticker!

If you're up for more, the official after-party is at Monk's Ale House.

I think I've covered everything, but just in case, here is a fun video featuring Alana Snyder from 605 Magazine and Elisabeth Hunstad, telling you all about this year's 605 Summer Classic!