605 Summer Classic Announces Lineup For The 10th Anniversary

10 years! Seriously?!?!

They grow up so fast.

The 605 Summer Classic is celebrating 10 years and they are doing it big!

The lineup was just announced for the two day music and beer festival and it is pretty legit.

The event will be June 21 from 5 to 11:30 PM. And will continue on June 22 from 2 PM to 11:30 PM at Cherapa Place.

Friday, June 21 the headliner will be Dabin. He is a Canadian EDM artist!

Also featured on Friday will be a Sioux Falls DJ and producer, Pete Freely, Park States from Rapid City, Unlimited Gravity from Colorado, and Taska Black from Belgium!

Continuing on Saturday, June 22, the headliner will be Sammy Adams.

Saturday's performers include local favorite, Elisabeth Hunstad, Mark Mallman from Minneapolis, Soleil Bashale from Sioux Falls, ProbCause from Chicago.

Both evenings, the official after party will be at Wiley's Tavern following the headliner's set.

On Saturday the festivities begin with some day drinking at the beer festival! There will be an all South Dakota beer tasting from 2 to 5 PM.

New for the 10th anniversary, there is a special beer being served! 605 Magazine along with Fernson Brewing Company and Lost Cabin Beer Co. collaborated to create the hazy honey ale called 605 Magazine’s Summer Issue.

Tickets will be available here and at Last Stop CD Shop in mid-May.

Ticket prices vary, there is a $10 Day Pass, a $15 Weekend Pass, Beer Tasting Comes with Saturday Day Pass, or upgrade $20 for an Unlimited Tastings Wristband.