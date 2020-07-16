6-Year-Old Boy Saves Younger Sister From Dog Attack

On July 9, Bridger Walker, age six, selflessly put himself in between his younger sister and a dog that was about to attack the little girl.

Sadly, Bridger received over 90 stitches from the injuries caused by the dog bites that were both on his face around his cheek and skull.

According to WBAL TV, Bridger said "'If someone had to die, I thought it should be me."

The little boy has received rightfully deserved praise for his heroic actions from some of Hollywood's biggest heroes. Linked below is a video of Captin American actor Chris Evans telling Bridger how 'selfless' and 'brave' his actions were that he took for his sister and that he will be sending the little Captin America fan a gift in the mail.

Despite the traumatic experience, the boy is still in great spirits according to his family and the wounds are already healing.

The family who owns the dog that attacked the small boy

"are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident"- WBALTV.

It has not been said why the dog attacked Bridger Walker but I am glad that he continues to be a great role model for his little sister and other people around the world for what it means to be a true hero.

Source: WBALTV.com