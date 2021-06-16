6 Ways To Sooth A Sioux Falls Summer Sunburn

Sioux Falls has been breaking weather records for heat so far in the month of June. That means lots of folks are hanging out at Wall Lake, Wild Water West, Sioux Falls City Pools, and about anywhere else they can to cool off.

Also this summer lots of outdoor events are back and that means spending hours in the sun. It seems no matter how much you try to slather on sunscreen inevitably you are going to deal with some sunburn.

As my Grandma used to say...”Sunburn Sucks.” So how do you get some relief from the pain? I checked with the American Academy of Dermatology and here are Six Ways To Sooth A Sioux Falls Summer Sunburn …

Take frequent cool baths or showers to help relieve the pain. As soon as you get out of the bathtub or shower, gently pat yourself dry, but leave a little water on your skin. Then, apply a moisturizer to help trap the water in your skin. This can help ease the dryness. Use a moisturizer that contains aloe vera or soy to help soothe sunburned skin. Do not treat sunburn with “-caine” products (such as benzocaine), as these may irritate the skin or cause an allergic reaction. Consider taking aspirin or ibuprofen to help reduce any swelling, redness, and discomfort. Drink extra water. A sunburn draws fluid to the skin’s surface and away from the rest of the body. Drinking extra water when you are sunburned helps prevent dehydration. Use a non-oil-based. Anything with oil can trap the heat in and make it hurt more if you put it on too soon. Take extra care to protect sunburned skin while it heals. Wear clothing that covers your skin when outdoors. Tightly woven fabrics work best.