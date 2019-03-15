6 Rockin’ Things to Do This Weekend in Sioux Falls

1. Catch a new movie! Sci-Fi thriller Captive State opens in Sioux Falls this weekend. Set in a Chicago neighborhood nearly a decade after an occupation by an extra-terrestrial force, the movie explores the lives on both sides of the conflict.

Based on the best-selling book for young adults, Five Feet Apart is about a pair of teenagers with life-threatening illnesses who meet in a hospital and fall in love.

Also, opening is the new animated film, Wonder Park where a young girl tries to stop the destruction of a fantastical amusement park.

Of course, these 3 new films will need to beat the current box office king, Captain Marvel. All films showing in the Century 14 and Dawley Farms Theaters.

2. This year marks the 32nd anniversary of the beloved story Steel Magnolias . Watch the stage production come to life at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls at 7:00 PM Friday and Saturday, and 2:00 PM Saturday and Sunday at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls.

3. Skyforce basketball is always exciting and you can bet the stands will rowdy for St. Patrick's Day weekend. Friday night (3/15) the Force host the Salt Lake City Stars at 7:00 PM and Sunday the Skyforce host the Memphis Hustle at 5:00 PM. Both games at the Sanford Pentagon.

4. The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center will be a sea of blue, gold, and green as the Stampede rock the ice in a hockey matchup against rival Fargo Force. Puck drops at 6:05 PM Sunday (3/17).

5. And of course, there are St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Downtown as well to mark the holiday. Catch the Painting of the Shamrock at 11:00 AM at 9th and Phillips and stay downtown for the 40th Annual St. Patrick's Day parade beginning at 2:00 PM. Meanwhile, the El Riad Fife and Drum St. Patty's Day bash will be an Irish hoot as it's pretty much an all-day affair. Doors to the El Riad Shrine open at 11:00 AM with beer, music, beer pong, more beer, and the awesome band Eclipse playing at 7:00 PM. And there will be beer if I haven't mentioned that already. Best of all, it's free admission!

6. The Tri-State Horse Expo is this weekend at the Expo Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. It features roping, riding, tons of food and vendors, too. Rodeo on Friday night (3/15) at 7:00 PM.