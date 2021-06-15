6 Foods You Can Cook in Cast-Iron

Cast-iron cooking has never gone out of style and now more than ever from cooks in the kitchen to campers in the outdoors, a good old Dutchie is always within reach.

Yes, they can be heavy. Yes, you need to season or treat your pans. And yes, it is so worth it. Once you have a piece of cast-iron cookware seasoned correctly it may be hard to cook with anything else.

How to put a good 'slick' on your pan? Bacon. Oh sure, you could wipe vegetable oil on both the inside and outside and then heat it up over the campfire, in a gas grill, or a hot oven, but why not savor the smell and sizzle at the same time? Once this process is done you'll never use soap again. Simply just wipe it out and store it in a sealed bag or container.

Okay, let's get cookin with some pig-iron. Check out the gallery below: