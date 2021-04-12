How old am I? Well, old enough to remember a time when I was smarter than my phone. Yep, 'tis true, there was a long-ago day when that was true.

Of course now when I bump into something I don't know (which seems to happen more and more), I can just go to my handy phone and get the answer..or for that matter, answers.

My phone has a ton of information packed into it and zippity-do-dah, fast as a flash, there it is. Except it's getting a little slower, a little more sluggish than it used too. And come to think of it, so am I. Hmm...

Well, as far as my phone goes, our friends at Better Homes and Gardens have 6 tips on how I can get Sparky (I call my phone Sparky) revitalized, get him back to his old self...or at least close to it.

6 Easy Tips To Get Your Slow & Sluggish Smartphone To Work Faster

Well I'll be. I tried a few of those things and yessir, Sparky's moving a little more frisky now. It was kind of like giving him a few vitamins.

So if your Sparky (or whatever you call your phone) seems to be stepping a little slower, try one or two or three of these. It might put a little bounce in your phone's step like it did mine.