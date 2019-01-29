5th Brookings Frost Fest Embraces Chill with Abundant Activities

Even if you love winter as I do, you might occasionally find yourself looking for activities to break up the week, put you in contact with other humans, get you out of your house, and just have some fun. If that is the case, the 5th Annual Brookings Frost Fest might be just what you need!

This annual event brings together Brookings businesses, organizations, and attractions in an effort to showcase the fun, educational and entertaining activities, shopping and dining opportunities and more offered just north of us, up I-29. Activities begin on Monday, February 11 and continue through Sunday, February 17, at various locations.

Most of the events are free, ( or accept a freewill donation ) but some do require pre-registration and a small fee.

The Kids Frost Fest Cookie Make & Take , kicks off the activities on Monday. The Fat Tire Bike ride follows on Tuesday, the Snow Ball Dance at the Children's Museum on Friday, the Ice Fishing Derby, Winter Farmer's Market and Chili Feed on Saturday and Sunday, a movie matinee and food-raiser for the Brookings Food Pantry finish out the festival.

For more information call 605-692-6125 or see the Brookings Convention and Visitors Bureau website and Facebook page .