5/30 COVID-19 in South Dakota: 94 New Cases, 3 Deaths

On Saturday, May 30, state health officials are confirming that three more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19. The state's total now stands at 62.

Dakota News Now reports that two of the deaths were from Beadle County and the other was from Pennington County.

The state announced an additional 94 new cases of COVID-19. There has been a total of 4,960 confirmed cases in the state so far. 1,093 of those cases are still active, up 30 from Friday.

Dakota News Now reports that the state has seen a mild uptick in cases over the last week, possibility coinciding with a statewide mass testing event involving nursing homes. South Dakota Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said on Friday that over 7,300 nursing home workers and residents have been tested.

On Saturday, 93 people are currently hospitalized, a decrease of two from Friday. Hospitalization statistics are independent of the amount of testing done and any decrease in this category is encouraging.